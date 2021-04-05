Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

BWB opened at $16.14 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $453.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.