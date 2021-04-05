Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

