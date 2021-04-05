Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.