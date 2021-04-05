Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 70,112 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,112 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $2,767,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

MGIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $768.83 million, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.