Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.93

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$113.93 and last traded at C$113.81, with a volume of 396074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$113.00.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.96.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.66. The firm has a market cap of C$73.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

