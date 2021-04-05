Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.05

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $345.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

