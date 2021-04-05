Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,725,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 183,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $45.28 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.