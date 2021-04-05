Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $251.83 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $178.13 and a twelve month high of $259.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average of $242.19.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

