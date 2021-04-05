Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.12 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $403,205,000 after purchasing an additional 451,438 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $127.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.