Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

