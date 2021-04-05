Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

