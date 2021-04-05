Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $64,300.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kade Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $79,095.00.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $126.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

