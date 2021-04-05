B. Riley Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $39.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

INVH opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

