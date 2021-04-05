B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $76.12 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,115,000. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.26% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.07.

Shares of ROK traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $266.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average of $247.30. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.38 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.