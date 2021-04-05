B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $22.24 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $399.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,579. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.17 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

