B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.03. 41,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.