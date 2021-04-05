B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,809,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $53.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,214.20. 109,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,930.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,169.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

