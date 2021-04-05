B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $34.96 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 229,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,960,000. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.42. 112,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.29 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.