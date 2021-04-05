Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

