Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $7.56 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

