AXPR Price Up 85.5% This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. AXPR has a total market cap of $12.35 million and $608,882.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 85.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.09 or 0.00683485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00028554 BTC.

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

