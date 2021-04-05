Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $126,779.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00682337 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028922 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

