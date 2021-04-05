Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,211,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 970,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 414,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,524,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 232,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $34.17 on Monday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

