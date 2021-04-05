Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 153,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,011.20 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

