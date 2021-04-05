Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 116.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.06.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $138.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

