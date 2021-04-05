Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $190.67. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $188.81.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

