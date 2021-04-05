Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $588,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,640.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,445 shares of company stock worth $14,998,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $139.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -218.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17. Avalara has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.