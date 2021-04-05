Auxier Asset Management Sells 670 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,142. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

