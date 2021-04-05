Auxier Asset Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $8,145,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,760,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of WDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. 2,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

