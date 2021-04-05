Auxier Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.78. 68,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,659. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

