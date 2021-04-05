Auxier Asset Management Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Anthem makes up about 2.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

ANTM traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $356.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.16 and a twelve month high of $379.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

