Auxier Asset Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

AXP stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.41. 32,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.53. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

