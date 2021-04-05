Auxier Asset Management Buys 14,570 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. United Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.35. 109,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,623,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

