Auctus Trading Up 51.5% This Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 51.5% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $19.55 million and $30,292.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00039977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,666,660 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

