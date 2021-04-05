AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

