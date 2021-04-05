AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AT&T by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.72. 444,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,927,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.