Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AEXAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Atos has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

