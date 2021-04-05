Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Atos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

