Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report sales of $485.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $481.70 million. Atlassian posted sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $225.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day moving average of $218.85. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $129.75 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.24, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

