Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Technical Consultants and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Huron Consulting Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Huron Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants N/A N/A -$350,000.00 ($0.52) -19.31 Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.24 $41.74 million $2.74 18.90

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants N/A -2.76% 0.80% Huron Consulting Group -0.37% 10.12% 4.94%

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Atlas Technical Consultants on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. Its testing, inspection, and consulting services include materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, disaster response and recovery, and environmental services; and engineering, planning, and design services comprise engineering and design services, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial and operational excellence, student success, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services; technology and analytic solutions that enable organizations to manage their financial performance, operational efficiency, and client or stakeholder experience; and strategic solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. This segment provides its services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, energy and utilities, financial services, government, life sciences, logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, retail and consumer products, technology, media, and telecommunications industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

