Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. 3,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

