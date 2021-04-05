AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Equities analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to announce $120.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.87 million and the highest is $122.33 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $506.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $509.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $558.54 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $570.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.82 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,022.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,009.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,675 shares of company stock worth $4,998,596 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $10,074,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

