Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of Aspen Group worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Aspen Group by 192.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 658,033 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,769.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

