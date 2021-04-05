Armistice Capital LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics comprises about 1.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.02% of PTC Therapeutics worth $43,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after acquiring an additional 977,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 139,482 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $3,007,097. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

