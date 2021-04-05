Armistice Capital LLC Has $64.26 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.2% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $64,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

