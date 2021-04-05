Armistice Capital LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 244.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $17,135,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $57,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.