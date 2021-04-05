Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,166,666 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,166,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.02% of Neptune Wellness Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NEPT stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.