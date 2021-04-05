Argon (ARGON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.02 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and $2.02 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00301294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00094995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00746726 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 54,860,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.