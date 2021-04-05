Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the highest is ($0.92). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to $33.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

