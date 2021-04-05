ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.26

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 39375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

